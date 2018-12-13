Income Tax Dept dismissed 40 officials since 2014-15

The dismissals and removals were highest in the last fiscal when 16 officials were asked to leave the service.

The income tax department (ITD) has dismissed/removed 40 officials since FY 15 till date based on complaints received against these persons. Additionally, the department also forced 8 personnel to prematurely retire during this period while convicting 23 officials for engaging in corrupt practices, data compiled by the department showed.

The dismissals and removals were highest in the last fiscal when 16 officials were asked to leave the service. While dismissals and removals are both harsh punishments, a ‘removed’ employee can still theoretically seek employment with the same establishment but a ‘dismissed’ official can never be hired again in any capacity.

Moreover, in a little over four years, the income tax department also imposed major and minor penalties on 118 staff members with 35 such instances last fiscal.

Minor penalties include censure, withholding of promotion and withholding of increment of pay among others. Major penalties can lead to reduction to a lower stage in the time-scale of pay, which can also act as a bar on promotion.

While the current fiscal has only seen 17 instances of penalties and 5 convictions, the number could go up later in the year as 358 cases of disciplinary action against officials are currently underway in the department, the data showed.