Income Tax dept conducts raids at premises linked to Chhattisgarh govt officials, others

IT is probing charges of alleged tax evasion by the family of a senior IAS officer in Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government.
The Income Tax department on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations linked to Chhattisgarh government officials and others, I-T officials said.
The searches are being conducted to probe charges of alleged tax evasion by these people that includes the family of a senior IAS officer in Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in the state.
The I-T team are assisted by central paramilitary forces to conduct the raids in Raipur and a few other locations, the officials added.
