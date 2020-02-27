Income Tax dept conducts raids at premises linked to Chhattisgarh govt officials, others

By: |
Published: February 27, 2020 1:28:50 PM

IT is probing charges of alleged tax evasion by the family of a senior IAS officer in Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government.

The I-T team is being assisted by central paramilitary forces to conduct the raids in Raipur and other locations.

The Income Tax department on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations linked to Chhattisgarh government officials and others, I-T officials said.

The searches are being conducted to probe charges of alleged tax evasion by these people that includes the family of a senior IAS officer in Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in the state.

Related News

The I-T team are assisted by central paramilitary forces to conduct the raids in Raipur and a few other locations, the officials added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Income Tax dept conducts raids at premises linked to Chhattisgarh govt officials others
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi: IB staffer’s body found in drain, toll now 27; no fresh violence
2Delhi Violence: Police fumbling, NSA Ajit Doval steps in, signals PM message
3Delhi violence deliberate design to provoke communal conflagration: Adhir Chowdhury