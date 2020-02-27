Income Tax dept conducts raids at premises linked to Chhattisgarh govt officials, others

The I-T team is being assisted by central paramilitary forces to conduct the raids in Raipur and other locations.

The Income Tax department on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations linked to Chhattisgarh government officials and others, I-T officials said.

The searches are being conducted to probe charges of alleged tax evasion by these people that includes the family of a senior IAS officer in Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government in the state.

The I-T team are assisted by central paramilitary forces to conduct the raids in Raipur and a few other locations, the officials added.