Income Tax dept attaches Rs 150 cr worth ‘benami’ hotel of Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, brother

By: |
Published: August 27, 2019 12:06:10 PM

The order has been issued under section 24(3) of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988, they said. The department had conducted extensive searches against Bishnoi and his family in July this year on charges of tax evasion.

Income Tax dept, benami hotel, Congress leader, Kuldeep Bishnoi, india news, Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi

A hotel worth Rs 150 crore in a prime business space in Gurgaon has been attached by the Income-tax department as a “benami” asset of Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi and his brother, official sources said on Tuesday.  They said the Delhi benami prohibition unit of the department has issued an order for attachment of the hotel property.

The order has been issued under section 24(3) of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988, they said. The department had conducted extensive searches against Bishnoi and his family in July this year on charges of tax evasion.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Income Tax dept attaches Rs 150 cr worth ‘benami’ hotel of Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, brother
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition