Income Tax department unearths over Rs 200 crore during raid at Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi’s premises

The Income Tax department on Sunday raided properties of senior Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi and his family unearthing foreign assets worth more than Rs 200 crore. The IT department conducted search operation at 13 premises linked to Bishnoi in three states – Haryana, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh. Kuldeep Bishnoi represents Haryana’s Adampur assembly constituency.

“The group, controlled by persons who have a significant political presence in a neighbouring state for decades and are occupying responsible political positions has been generating large amounts of undisclosed income over several decades,” the Central Board of Direct Tax was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The department further added that evidence recovered from the site revealed undisclosed cash dealings of huge amounts in immovable property transactions, construction and others. It also said that in the raid, the IT department has detected domestic tax evasion of more than Rs 30 crore.

The CBDT further said that the raid traced the involvement of several persons and corporations in a multi-layered structure located in countries such as British Virgin Islands, Panama, UK, UAE and Jersey.

In its investigation, the tax officials said that the case pertains to be a multi-agency probe. It added that the information will be shared with other probe agencies like Enforcement Directorate (ED) among others.

On July 25, a team of the IT department had conducted raid at the residence and factory premises of senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Hasan Mushrif at western Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district.

Last week, the Enforcement Directorate has questioned former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in connection with a money laundering case. Hitting out at the central probe agencies like CBI, Income Tax and ED, senior Congress leader and spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala called it as ‘frontal department of BJP.’ He also called raid at Bishnoi’s residence as illegal.