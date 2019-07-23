Income Tax department raids properties linked to Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi

Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi (File photo)

The Income-Tax Department on Tuesday were searching several premises linked to Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi in Haryana and Delhi on charges of alleged tax evasion, official sources said. The sleuths were looking for documents and evidence in connection with a tax evasion probe linked to Bishnoi, son of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, they said.

The raids were being conducted in Hisar, Adampur, Gurgaon and Delhi, the sources said. A residential property in Hisar’s Sector 15 is being searched in the raid, they said. Bishnoi is a Congress MLA from the Adampur constituency in Haryana.