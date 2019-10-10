Income Tax department raids premises linked to ex-Karnataka dy CM G Parameshwara

Published: October 10, 2019

The department took the action as part of its probe to check alleged irregularities in some medical colleges run by a trust.

The Income Tax department on Thursday conducted raids at premises allegedly linked to former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka G Parameshwara on charges of tax evasion, officials said.

About 20 premises are being covered as part of the searches, they said.

Parameshwara was the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka from May, 2018 to July 2019.

