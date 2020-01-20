“Include Muslims or remove other names”: Former Delhi LG Najeeb Jung wants Centre to revamp CAA

The former LG also said that there should be talks and only then can the matter be resolved. (PTI)

Former Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung on Monday said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act needs a revamp and the government should either include Muslims or remove the names of other religions. He added that there should be talks between the Centre and protestors and only then a solution can be achieved. “I feel that the Citizenship Amendment Act needs a revamp. They should either include Muslims or remove other names. Make it inclusive, the matter will get dismissed. If Prime Minister (Modi) calls these people and talks, the matter will get resolved,” he said while speaking to reporters.

The former LG also said that there should be talks and only then can the matter be resolved. “How will the solution come if we don’t talk? How long will this protest go on? The economy is suffering, shops are closed, buses are not plying, losses are being incurred,” he said. The statement comes amid protests against the CAA in some parts of the national capital such as Jamia Millia Islamia university and Shaheen Bagh area.

A section of people and the opposition parties have been protesting against the citizenship act calling it ‘discriminatory’. They say that the CAA can’t be seen in isolation and it becomes discriminatory against Muslims when combined with NRC. Some states like Kerala and Punjab have even passed resolutions in their assemblies asking the central government to withdraw the law. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee have declared that they will not implement the CAA in their respective states.

The Congress, too, is against the law but some of its leaders like Kapil Sibal and Jairam Ramesh have said that it would be very difficult for the states to not implement a law passed by the Parliament. Despite such remarks from within, the Congress on Saturday reiterated that the central government cannot force the states to implement CAA. The law has already been challenged in the Supreme Court.