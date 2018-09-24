Incessant rains in Uttarakhand affects ‘chardham yatra’ with roads to Badrinath, Kedarnath

Apart from these major highways, 45 rural roads remained blocked in different districts. (Representational Image)

Incessant rains lashed Uttarakhand Monday affecting the ‘chardham yatra’ with the roads to Badrinath, Kedarnath and Yamunotri shrines blocked by landslide rubble in the hills. Most of the places in the state including Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Tehri, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar received showers with around 45 rural roads blocked in these districts, the state emergency operation centre said.

The Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway was blocked at Lambagad in Chamoli district while the Rishikesh-Kedarnath Highway was blocked near Doliya Devi temple in Rudraprayag district by boulders falling in landslides, it said. The Rishikesh-Yamunotri highway was also blocked in Ojri-Dabarkot area of Uttarkashi district.

Apart from these major highways, 45 rural roads remained blocked in different districts. The MeT department has predicted heavy to very heavy showers in isolated places across Uttarakhand, especially Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh and Bageshwar districts over the next 24 hours.