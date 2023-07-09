scorecardresearch
Incessant rains continue to lash Delhi, CM Kejriwal asks ministers, mayor to inspect areas

Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in 24 hours ending 8:30 on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Delhi rains
Vehicles move through a waterlogged road following monsoon rains, at Munirka area in New Delhi, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (PTI Photo)

With Delhi receiving incessant rainfall, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has cancelled the Sunday leave of all government officials and instructed them to be on the field. He also asked Delhi Mayir Shelly Oberoi and ministers to inspect the problem areas.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, “Yesterday, Delhi received 126 mm of rainfall. Fifteen per cent of the total rainfall that Delhi gets every monsoon was received in just 12 hours. People were severely affected due to waterlogging.”

“Today, all the ministers of Delhi and the mayor will carry out an inspection of problem areas. Directions have been issued to all officers to be on the ground and their Sunday off has been cancelled,” he added.

Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in 24 hours ending 8:30 on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. It was the third-highest single-day rainfall for July since 1958, it added.

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert, warning of moderate rain which could cause more problems to the residents of Delhi.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a 58-year-old woman died in a rain-related incident after coming under the debris of a ceiling of a Tibbia College Society flat in Karol Bagh, that collapsed apparently due to heavy rain, reports PTI. The victim has been identified as Ranjeet Kaur.

Delhi

First published on: 09-07-2023 at 14:07 IST

