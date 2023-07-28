Incessant rainfall inundates Mumbai, rain alert issued for Uttarakhand, Himachal

Heavy rainfall lashed Maharashtra amid a ‘red’ alert sounded in Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sangli and Gadchiroli districts on Thursday. A ‘yellow’ alert has been issued for Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Citizens have been advised to avoid areas that are prone to waterlogging and were also asked to stay away from vulnerable structures.

Also Read: Monsoon mayhem: Flood alert in Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka – Top updates

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) stated that Mumbai will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Friday.

Incessant rainfall lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Thursday which resulted in waterlogging in several areas, disruption of vehicular movement and delay in train services.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Wadala due to continuous heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/wxQ0cFZB1C — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2023

North-bound traffic was slow in the evening and caused hardships to people en route to their homes from offices, most of which are concentrated in the southern part of the city and Bandra etc, an official said.

Central India is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall, the weather department has forecast an ‘orange’ alert in Maharashtra’s Vidarbha district and east Madhya Pradesh, to receive

Also Read: India Weather Update: ‘Red’ alert in 2 Maharashtra districts, NDRF teams deployed in Gujarat as IMD predicts heavy rains

Rain alert in Uttarakhand, Himachal

The IMD said that North India is expected to experience light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand from July 27 to July 31.

“Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and west Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness such rainfall from Thursday to Saturday, while east Uttar Pradesh will experience it from Friday to July 31. Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir will also receive rainfall on Thursday and Friday, with isolated very heavy rainfall expected in Himachal Pradesh and west Rajasthan on Thursday,” it said.

Moreover, North-east India is expected to experience light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall from Thursday to July 31. “Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya may witness isolated very heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday,” it added.

Gates of Himachal’s Malana dam jammed

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has not been able to open the jammed flood gates of the overflowing 100 MW Malana II hydroelectric project in Kullu.

VIDEO | Trouble mounts for Kullu due to heavy rainfall in the upper areas of Himachal Pradesh as flood gates of the overflowing 100 MW Malana II hydroelectric project remain jammed. pic.twitter.com/CYw1Yb1E4W — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 28, 2023

The Malana dam is overflowing after its flood gates were jammed due to heavy silt influx. “The flood gates of the dam could not be opened. The dam is still overflowing but the water flow is under control,” said Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg.

(With PTI Inputs)