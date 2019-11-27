Inaction against Pragya Thakur proves ‘latent support’ to Godse’s thought: Congress to PM Modi

The opposition party said Thakur’s remarks were a “perfect representation” of the BJP’s “deplorable hate politics”. (ANI Image)

The Congress on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over BJP MP Pragya Thakur’s comments while reacting to DMK leader A Raja’s remarks on Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse in Lok Sabha, alleging that the PM’s “inaction” against her proves his latent support to “Godse’s sinister thought”.

The opposition party said Thakur’s remarks were a “perfect representation” of the BJP’s “deplorable hate politics”.

Reacting to Thakur’s remarks Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the prime minister, who celebrated Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary in a grand manner, is requested to say from the heart what his thoughts are about Godse.

“Modi ji, inaction against Pragya proves your latent support to Godse’s sinister thought! India won’t pardon you!” Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewla said on Twitter.

The “Gandhian mask” of BJP-ites who have Godse’s thinking, came off in Parliament, Surjewala claimed.

Another Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi, referring to Thakur, said “this motormouth” shall ensure the downfall of the BJP.

“Whatever the case might be, this is an extremely dangerous sign and has made a complete mockery of the Indian democracy and it’s founding fathers,” he said in a tweet.

“These are the ideologies that have felt most empowered since BJP has come into power. It’s shocking and shameful that she is a parliamentarian,” Singhvi said in another tweet.

The Congress on its official Twitter handle said Thakur’s remarks were a perfect representation of BJP’s “deplorable hate politics”.

“Will PM Modi condemn Pragya Thakur’s remarks or continue to stay silent?” the party said.

When DMK member A Raja cited a statement of Godse on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi during a discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, Thakur interrupted and made the remarks which were protested by opposition members.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said Thakur is a terror accused and should never been elected to Parliament.

“Narendra Modi ji, don’t stay silent once again, history won’t spare you. This is the land of Mahatma,” she tweeted.

Another Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill alleged Thakur’s remarks “worshipping Nathuram Godse” represent the dominant anti-Mahatma Gandhi sentiment prevalent within the BJP and the RSS.

“Don’t be surprised if now she is made Defence Minister after being promoted to Defence Committee,” he said.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, in a tweet, said, “I always believe that BJP chant Gandhi, but believe in Godse. During my speech on SPG Protection Act, I said that many in BJP endorse MP Pragya Thakur’s views. Home Minister Amit Shah should have immediately asked the MP to apologise.”