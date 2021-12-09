‘Inaccessible’ Amarinder Singh made farmhouse his home: Charanjit Singh Channi on why Congress sacked ex-Punjab CM

Channi, who succeeded Singh, also claimed that it's was the decision of the Congress leaders to not support him further.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi today said that the Congress party had to desert Captain Amarinder Singh as he has become inaccessible to the people. Channi said that the party made him MLA, then MP and two-time chief minister of the state and wondered what else the party could have done. Channi alleged that Singh had become inaccessible even to Rahul Gandhi.

Channi, who succeeded Singh, also claimed that it’s was the decision of the Congress leaders to not support him further. Channi also slammed Singh for contesting elections again when he had announced that the 2017 polls would be his last.

“What did Captain Amarinder Singh not get from the party? Party made Captain Amarinder Singh MLA, he was made MP, twice he was made CM, his family members became MP and ministers, foreign minister, what more a party can give? What else can he expect from the party? Today party needs you and you are not able to work (for the party). He had declared last time that he won’t contest the next election then why is he doing this? Captain Amarinder Singh was doing wrong to the party. He was given a duty to work for people.

“You made the farmhouse your home. You don’t live in a government bungalow. You are inaccessible. Then what can the party do? The party could either shut down its office or Capt Amarinder Singh’s office. He does not open his house for workers, nor for leaders, or Rahul Gandhi while the party’s office was being emptied. Why should we shut our party office, so we shut his office,” Channi told Hindustan Times, adding that when Singh was unable to deliver, the party had no other option left.

Capt Amarinder Singh had written to Sonia Gandhi expressing displeasure over his removal while reminding her that he worked hard to bring Congress to power in Punjab. Singh launched a new party – Punjab Lok Congress and is in talks with the BJP and breakaway Akali leaders to form an alliance for the assembly elections scheduled to be held in the state next year.