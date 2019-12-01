In witty comments directed at PM Modi and Nitish Kumar, Lalu says ‘onions have become pomegranate’

Lalu Yadav slams Modi, Nitish for rising onion prices

Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has slammed the Modi government over spiraling prices of onions and took his reproval to Twitter. In a tweet shared from his official account, the former CM held Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar responsible for skyrocketing prices of onions. He said that onions have become pomegranate. Pomegranate is among the healthiest fruits as it carries an impressive nutrient profile. It is quite costly than other fruits.

“In the Modi-Paswan-Nitish government, onions have become pomegranate,” he tweeted in the Bhojpuri language. This he said in the reference of the fact that onions have once again left people teary-eyed as prices continue to soar across the country.

The prices of onions are four times higher this season as compared to last year. In the national capital, the retail price is close to Rs 100. In Patna as well, the retail price is over Rs 80.

मोदी-पासवान-नीतीश राज में फिर.. पिअजवा अनार हो गईल बा… — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) November 30, 2019



Meanwhile, to improve the domestic supply and check the rising prices, the Central government has decided to import onions from Egypt, Turkey, Holland and other countries.