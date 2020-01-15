In veiled jab at Prashant Kishor, top Nitish confidante slams vested ‘professional interests’ for CAA remarks

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar

Bihar Politics News: A Janata Dal (United) leader considered a close confidante of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has sought to clear the air on the party’s stand on the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Bill. The clarification was necessitated after the CM’s offer for a discussion on the CAA in the Bihar Assembly sparked a row, leaving its alliance partner BJP upset.

JD(U) leader and Bihar’s Water Resources Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha had to take to Twitter to clarify that the Chief Minister’s offer for a discussion on CAA in the special session of the Bihar Assembly was only to allay rumours surrounding the amended Act. “Nitish Kumar’s offer in the special Bihar Vidhan Sabha for discussion is aimed only at allaying rumour-mongering and misinformation on CAA provisions which is to extend citizenship, and not deny it,” Jha said.

He also took a swipe at party vice-president Prashant Kishor who has been critical of the CAA and NRC as well as the party’s stand to support the government on the matter. In his tweet, Jha, without naming Kishor, said statements contrary to the party’s stand on the matter “smack of vested professional interests”.

“CAA, now a notified law, flows from the CAB (Bill) whose passage in parliament was supported by JDU. Our party and president Nitish Kumar ji hv a considered view of its provisions & stand committed. Statements to the contrary smack of vested professional interests,” Jha said in a veiled reference to Kishor’s political advocacy initiative I-PAC.

Kishor has been heavily critical of the CAA and the NRC and has persistently attacked the BJP-led central government on the issue. In a tweet on Sunday, Kishor thanked Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for rejecting CAA and NRC and declared that the CAA will not be implemented in Bihar.

“I join my voice with all to thank #Congress leadership for their formal and unequivocal rejection of CAA-NRC. Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi deserves special thanks for their efforts on this count. Also would like to reassure to all – CAA-NRC will not be implemented in Bihar,” he said.

Kishor has early been critical of JD(U)’s decision to support the CAB in Parliament and even accused the party leadership of betraying the trust of voters, an apparent jab at the Bihar CM.

On Tuesday, Nitish Kumar had said in the Bihar Assembly that there was no question of rolling out the National Register of Citizens in Bihar and said that discussions on the CAA should not be linked with the NRC either. The remarks were seen by many as the Bihar CM’s defiance and rejection of the CAA which the JD(U) helped pass in the Rajya Sabha.