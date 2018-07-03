​​​
In UP’s Madrassas, Yogi Adityanath government plans dress code reforms, end of kurta-pyjama wardrobe

In another big step towards reforming Madrassas in the state, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is now mulling to regularise a formal dress code for students getting education from these institutions.

In another big step towards reforming Madrassas in the state, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is now mulling to regularise a formal dress code for students getting education from these institutions. The students, currently going to Madarssas wearing kurta pyjama informally, may soon be mandated to wear shirts and trousers. Speaking to news channel Aaj Tak, UP Minority affairs minister Mohsin Raza said that the government is going to mandate pant-shirt in place of a Kurta-Pyjama.

Raza further said that generally the students of the Madarassa wear Kurta-Pyajama, due to which, they are identified as members of a particular religion. The government aims to link Madarassas to the mainstream education system, the minister said further. The move is set to affect 16,000 madrassas across the state.

Earlier, the government had decided to introduce NCERT syllabus in Madarasas. In a tweet, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had said, “Madarasa board is planning to implement NCERT syllabus in Madarsas”. As per the tweet, the Madarasas will now include Mathematics and Science as compulsory subjects at higher level.

Some reports suggest that a 40-member committee has been set up to revamp the curriculum in Madrassas. The government is likely to make Hindi, English, Mathematics, Science and Social Sciences mandatory in some of the institutes.

