In Tihar Jail, authorities find fridge, chocolates at Unitech owners’ makeshift office; probe ordered

While interrogating the driver of the vehicle, police ascertained his identity.

Tihar Jail Authorities have ordered a probe after a mini refrigerator, two cell phones, two cordless phones, two desktop computers, perfume bottles and chocolate boxes were recovered from a room which Unitech’s managing director Sanjay Chandra and his brother Ajay Chandra were allowed to use as a makeshift office by the Supreme Court to sell their unencumbered properties and assets to pay back investors. The development came after Tihar Jail officials found several things like foods, chocolates and perfume from a vehicle in the jail premises. While interrogating the driver of the vehicle, police ascertained his identity. The man claimed that his name was Vikrant Mahant and he worked for the Chandra brothers.

A probe has been ordered by Tihar’s director general Ajay Kashyap into the matter. Tihar jail spokesperson has said that an inquiry committee has been constituted to probe into the alleged misuse of facilities by prisoners after officials had intercepted a cherry colour Innova car in the parking area outside jail 1 at around 6.05pm, Hindustan Times reported. However, the official said that no “prohibited items” were found from the Chandra brothers’ cell. These items were found in the makeshift office of Chandra brothers, according to the HT report.

The official asserted that it would be difficult for anyone to get into the jail with items as the visitors have to mandatorily to go through a body search. The officials were matching the recovered items with that of the facilities allowed by the apex court. Chandras’ counsel has rejected the charge that the car or the mini refrigerator belonged to his clients.

Sanjay Chandra and his brother Ajay were arrested in April on a complaint filed by home buyers of Unitech’s Anthea Floors Wildflower Country project. The top court allowed Chandra video conferencing facility to be able to sell his unencumbered properties and assets to raise Rs 750 crore and meet the interim bail condition. It also directed Tihar Jail authorities to facilitate visits of persons, officials, employees and lawyers within the normal visiting hours of the jail premises to help Chandra raise the funds.