In three years, CBI filed 166 cases in chit fund and multi-crore scams: Government

By: | Published: February 6, 2019 11:22 PM

Last week, the CBI officials landed in West Bengal to interrogate Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar who was heading a SIT that probed chit fund scam.

chit fund scams, chit fund news, chit fund corruptions, sardha scams, Rose Valley, ponzi scamsFirms such as Saradha and Rose Valley duped over 17 lakh investors by running ponzi scams in West Bengal and Odisha.

Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday informed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered about 166 cases in connection with chit fund and multi-crore scams in the last three years. During a cabinet briefing, Prasad said: “Investors from Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Assam suffered in chit fund and multicrore scams.”

The statement comes just days after a controversy broke out between the CBI and West Bengal government. Last week, the CBI officials landed in West Bengal to interrogate Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar who was heading a SIT that probed the chit fund scam.

However, state police detained CBI officials saying that the agency did not give any satisfactory answer as to why there were there at Kumar’s residence. West Bengal Mamata Banerjee sat on a dharna and alleged that the centre was targeting her officials in the state.

Initially, the chit fund scam was probed by Rajeev Kumar. However, the Supreme Court later transferred the case to the CBI. Soon after taking over the case, the central investigating agency found that Kumar had not shared all the information and deliberately destroyed the evidence.

Firms such as Saradha and Rose Valley duped over 17 lakh investors by running ponzi scams in West Bengal and Odisha.

