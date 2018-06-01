In these 5 police stations in Delhi, one officer handles close to 100 cases; a fact-check

e

A few Police personnel in Delhi, which has witnessed several notorious crimes, have going through grueling as they are handling an increased workload. Five police stations had witnessed the highest crime cases in the national capital in 2017. In these police stations, one investigation officer (IO) of a station handles close to 100 cases- 92 non-heinous and five heinous crime investigations on an average, according to a Indian Express report quoting Delhi Police data says. The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal has gone through the report and ordered an investigation to relieve the workload of IOs.

The five police stations, which have witnessed top crime-related cases, are Shakarpur, Mukherjee Nagar, Prashant Vihar, Uttarm Nagar and Mangolpuri, acording to report. Total number of FIRs lodged at Shakarpur are 3,696. Out of this staggering number, heinous crimes stood 50. Number of non-heinous crimes were 3,646. In this police station, an IO handles 3.47 heinous crimes and 82.86 non-heinous crimes on an average. In Mukherjee Nagar, total number of FIRs were 3,467. The number of heinous and non-heinous crimes recorded are 32 and 3,435. An IO on an average handles 2.67 heinous crimes and 101.03 non-heinous crimes. In Prashant Vihar, total number of FIRs were lodged 3,161 and heinoues crimes reported were 69. The number non-heinous crimes stood at 3,092. On an average an IO handles 6.27 heinous cases and 140.55 non-heinous cases. In Uttam Nagar, 3,121 FIRs were lodged. Heinous and non-heinous crimes were 68 and 3,053. On an average an IO handled 7.56 heinous cases and 69.39 non-heinous cases. In Mangolpuri, total FIRs were lodged was 2,927. Out of those 81 were heinous cases and 2,846 were non-heinous cases. The heinous cases per officer were 6.75 and non-heinous cases are 64.68.

It has been learnt that heinous cases are investigated by an officer of the rank of inspector and sub-inspector, non-heinous cases are probed by a constable- to an ASI-rank officer.

Police officials had a meeting with the L-G. During the meeting, police informed the L-G that investigation of crimes against women is being accorded high priority. In case the probe isn’t complete in 20 days, an alert is sent to the JCP and special commissioner of police of the area concerned. Baijal also stressed the need to sensitise IOs, especially when dealing with cases related to crime against women and POCSO offences.

To relieve the pressure, a separate investigation unit will soon be formed at police stations with designated officers to look after cases, according to IE report. “Officers who are deployed for law and order will only look after the same. As of now, an IO has to investigate cases, attend court hearings, and perform law and order duties,” a police officer was quoted as saying by IE.