In Swiss court, Vijay Mallya cites CBI crisis to delay sharing bank details with India

The Swiss Federal Tribunals have turned down fugitive Indian businessman Vijay Mallya’s plea against sharing his bank account details with India. According to a report in The Indian Express, Mallya in his argument referred to the recent crisis withing the CBI that saw the government sacking its chief Alok Verma and sending his deputy Rakesh Asthana on forced leave.

Mallya argued before the judges that CBI’s proceedings against him were ‘seriously flawed’ since the key investigator himself was facing corruption charges, the IE report said. It said that the judgments were uploaded by Gotham Digest, a weekly newsletter that covers international financial crime through court documents in Switzerland.

The three judgments were delivered by the Swiss Federal Tribunals in Lausanne on November 26 and 29.

Their reading shows that Mallya’s Swiss lawyers’ argument that “the person in charge of the investigation (Special Director Rakesh Asthana) being himself accused of corruption did not convince the Court”.

The last-minute attempt by Mallya was made in order to delay the move to share his bank account details with CBI by invoking Article 6 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

The judges observed that plea of violation of ECHR didn’t apply in this case and that submissions made by Mallya did not constitute a ground for entry into the matter.

The appeals were filed months after the the Public Prosecutor of the Canton of Geneva ordered to transmit the details of Mallya’s bank accounts to India. The orders were passed in response to a MLAT request from the CBI. On December 10 last year, a UK court had ordered the extradition of Vijay Mallya to India.

A Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court in Mumbai earlier this month had declared Vijay Mallya a fugitive under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018.

The ED had moved the Special PMLA Court seeking to declare Mallya a ‘fugitive economic offender’ under the new act. The declaration by court enables confiscation of all his properties, estimated at over Rs 12,000 crore.

Mallya flew out of the country in March 2016. He is wanted by investigative agencies in India for defrauding a consortium of 13 banks led by SBI for over Rs 9,000 crore.