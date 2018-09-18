In Sweden, commoners can no longer be voice of nation on Twitter; here is why

However, one of the administrators Emma Randecker said that in recent times, followers have started to engage in a way that breached the line.

Seven years after its out-of-the-box experiment of providing people the power to become a voice of the nation, Sweden is set to curtail the freedom, according to a report by the New York Times. Authorities have said that while they wanted to broaden the geographical reach of the Twitter handle – ‘@sweden’, reports of “crossing the lines” have also surfaced.

Talking about the Twitter project, the head of communication and digitalization at the Swedish Institute Anna Rudels said that the idea behind providing a chance to one of the citizens every week was a way of making it authentic and show the openness of how the government try to communicate and do things together with people.

The rules of the Twitter handle

The @sweden has laid down a few rules- One can not violate Swedish law, strict no on promoting commercial brands and one can not pose any sort of security threat. Curators were also directed not to use any offensive languages, respect other people’s views. They were also asked not to post any racist, sexist or homophobic comments. The curators’ age ranged from 15 to 81. They were selected by a committee. So far the Swedish Institute has only deleted seven tweets.

However, one of the administrators Emma Randecker said that in recent times, followers have started to engage in a way that breached the line.

Rudels has said that it was a scary experiment but asserted that it has been the greatest thing learning. “Being on social media is to let go of control, but if you want to show Sweden as an open country, this is how to do it,” New York Times reported.

She also revealed the reason behind closing the Twitter handle. Most of the followers come from Sweden, Britain and the United States and authorities wanted to reach more people and broaden the geographical reach, the New York Times report said.