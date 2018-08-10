In suspected honour killing, 18-year-old girl, sub-inspector shot dead outside Mini Secretariat in Rohtak

In yet another shocking case of honour killing reported from Haryana, an 18-year-old girl was killed by two motorcycle-borne men outside Mini Secretariat in Rohtak district on Wednesday. According to a report in The Indian Express, a sub-inspector was also gunned down by the duo who was escorting the girl along with a lady constable. The deceased police official has been identified as Narender Kumar.

Rohtak SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said the deaths appeared to be a case of honour killing. He said that police is looking into the case and the role of the girl’s family members is suspected in the crime.

Police said that the Jat girl had eloped with a Dalit boy on August 24 last year following which the girl’s family had filed a complaint of abduction against the boy. On the basis of the written complaint, an FIR was filed against the youth, a native of Singhpura village.

The IE report said that the two had tied the knot after escaping and had moved the court seeking security. It said that the girl was a minor at the time of marriage and she turned 18 only last month.

While the Dalit boy was then taken into custody by the police and sent to judicial custody, the daily said that the girl was sent to a Nari Niketan in Karnal as she had refused to return to her parents’ house.

On Wednesday, the girl had appeared before a Rohtak court for a hearing in a case pertaining to her date of birth. She and the policeman were shot at outside the Mini Secretariatat when she was returning to the Nari Niketan after attending the court’s hearing along with the cops. The motorcycle-borne men managed to flee from the crime scene.

The girl and the cop were rushed to the PGI but doctors declared them brought dead. According to the police, the girl’s father was seen at the court complex on Wednesday. The report said that the two who had opened fire on the girl and police official were also seen in the court area on the day of the hearing.

“After the hearing, the girl and the police personnel were going to catch an autorickshaw to return to the Nari Niketan. That was when two youths on a motorcycle opened fire. When the Sub-Inspector tried to save her, they shot him also,” a police officer told IE.

Police said that seven empty cartridges were recovered from the spot. Meanwhile, an FIR has been filed against the girl’s father and unknown persons.