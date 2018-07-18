In store for Delhi Police, a revamp for better evidence collection, faster resolution: Here’s the plan

Delhi police have already been given a series of guidelines by the FSL

With an aim to check instances of destruction of evidence due to delay in sending it to forensic teams, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has sent a proposal to the Arvind Kejriwal government to set up District Mobile Crime Scene (DMCS) units in all of the national capital’s 14 police jurisdictions. Delhi police have already been given a series of guidelines by the FSL, according to an Indian Express report.

A senior FSL official said that as per prevalent norms, the evidence is collected by Delhi Police after which they send it to FSL for the forensic procedure. However, the collection process has often proven to be shoddy in the courts, he said. To avoid the aforementioned scenario, FSL has decided to offer this assistance, the official was quoted as saying by IE.

The project has been designed with an aim to bring down pendency of cases, which currently stands at the 4,500. The units will work for 24×7 and there will be 25 personnel who will work in shifts. There will be three scientific assistants, one photographer and a reporting officer in each unit.

The technical staff of the DMCS will provide the primary forensic investigation. The staffers will help in the collection of physical evidence like blood and hair samples for DNA sampling, and also offer a ballistics forensic investigation. DMCS will be called by the officer who is investigating the case.

This comes days after the Supreme Court had issued a raft of directions on police reforms in the country. The apex court had made a recommendation of separating police functions of investigation and maintaining law and order. It had also directed of setting up of a Police Establishment Board which it said would take decisions and make recommendations on transfers, postings, promotions and other service-related matters of police officers of and below the rank of DSPs.

An order has been given by the apex court to set up of a Police Complaints Authority in each state to look into complaints against officers of and above the rank of SP in cases of serious misconduct, including custodial death, grievous hurt or rape in police custody.