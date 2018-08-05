In Shivraj Chouhan’s ‘damroo’, MP roads resemble those in the US: Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath said, “the chief minister plays a damroo through which he sees American roads in Madhya Pradesh.”

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for his comments that he plays the damroo (a musical instrument) for people’s well being. Speaking to reporters, Kamal Nath said, “the chief minister plays a damroo through which he sees American roads in Madhya Pradesh, he plays the damroo and our farmers commit suicide, he plays the damroo and MP tops in the number of rape cases.” He added, “what can I say about such damroos from the chief minister?” (“Mukhya Mantri ji aise damroo bajate hain,usme unhe America ki road dikhti hai MP mein,Damroo bajate hain humare kisan atmahatya karte hain,damroo bajate hain MP balatkaar mein sabse aage hai,toh aise damroo toh ye bajate hi rehte hain toh main iska kya jawab doon”)

Earlier, Nath had called Chouhan a ‘Madaari’, a remark unwelcomed by the latter. Chouhan hit out at Kamal Nath while addressing ‘Jan Kalyan Yojana’ and said he is only focused on the development of Madhya Pradesh, making it world’s best state. “A Congress leader called me a ‘madaari’… yes, I am a ‘madaari’, who when plays his drum, the electricity bill comes down to zero,” Chouhan had said. “I am a ‘madaari’ who builds houses for poor, pays children’s fee, who has vowed to change Madhya Pradesh and make it the number one state in the world,” he had added. Chouhan further underlined the initiatives taken by his government and said that he was handed over a ‘BIMARU’ state and he changed it to a developed one.