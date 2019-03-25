In Saharanpur, Yogi Adityanath calls Congress candidate Imran Masood son-in-law of JeM terrorist Masood Azhar

(Image source; PTI/Facebook)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and firebrand BJP leader Yogi Adityanath on Sunday called Congress’ Imran Masood who is pitted against BJP’s Raghav Lakhanpal from Saharanpur, son-in-law of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar as he ‘speaks his language’.

“Azhar Masood’s son-in-law comes to Saharanpur, and speaks his language,” Adityanath who on Sunday launched BJP’s Lok Sabha poll campaign from Saharanpur said without naming Imran Masood.

“Should someone who speaks Masood’s language be allowed to win from Saharanpur or should the symbol of development and security, Raghav Lakhanpal (the BJP candidate), win?” he asked the crowd.

Congress’ Imran Masood was defeated by the BJP candidate Lakhanpal by 65,000 votes from Saharanpur in the 2014 general elections. Imran had then invited a barrage of criticism from BJP after his video of a hate speech went viral wherein he said threatened to ‘chop Narendra Modi into pieces’.

Adityanath also noted that the BJP-led NDA government is committed to fight against terrorism with a firm hand and went on to claim that Masood Azhar will meet same fate as Osama bin Laden.

“You must have heard of Osama bin Laden’s name. He was killed brutally. One day, Azhar Masood will be killed in a similar fashion. You don’t worry,” he said.

“In the previous governments, terrorists were fed biryani. In our government, terrorists are fed bullets and bombs,” he added.

On Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s trusted aide Sam Pitroda’s recent remarks on the IAF’s airstrikes targeting JeM’s training camp in Balakot of Pakistan following Pulwama terror attack, he said: “There is a Congress mahaguru. A mahaguru for generations. His name is Sam, and he has become a ‘shame’ for the country. He questions the country’s Army, forces, and their valour and bravery. When the mahagurus are like these, what do we say about the maha-chelas (disciples).”

The Chief Minister also referred to poor law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh during the Samajwadi party and BSP governments to say, “In the last two years, thanks to the blessings of the people of Uttar Pradesh, criminals are left with only two options – either they go to jail or they leave the world.”

Adityanath-led BJP government, which came to power in the state in 2017, has been at the receiving end of severe criticism from opposition leaders for several encounters that took place in last two years. In the first 16 months of the government, UP police registered over 3,000 encounters in which about 78 alleged criminals died, The Indian Express said in the report.

READ ALSO | Lok Sabha election: Kamal Haasan withdraws from race, MNM manifesto promises 50 lakh jobs

Yogi Adityanath also asserted that the BJP had also helped purge the state of “goonda tax”, which he claimed was widespread under previous governments.

In a masked attack on Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Adityanath said, “I listened to the ‘naamdaron ke kuldeepak’ (scion of the dynasts) in the Parliament. He said that when they will come to power, they will grow a 1.5-foot potato. They think potato is a fruit. They must be told it is not a fruit like mango. Then he went to Amethi, and the sugarcane farmers asked them for a sugar mill. He said what mill, we will grow sugar on trees. He said farmers, during the Congress regime, will progress so much that they will feel the need to put tiles in their farms.”

“You must have seen, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Parliament had called one person ‘Man without Brains’. You can understand who this man is. They want that no one else apart from them should be worshipped. They sit in the temples as if they are offering namaz. You need to be clever even to imitate,” he said while referring to Rahul.

Besides addressing the rally here, Adityanath also participated in rituals at the Shakumbhari Devi Temple, which is nearly 30 km from the city of Saharanpur.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha election dates

The northern state will go to polls in the first phase and people will vote for all the seven phases to elect their MPs. The Lok Sabha election date for Saharanpur is April 11.