In RRR’s stunning Oscars victory, Piyush Goyal spots ‘PM Modi’s stamp of quality’

As India celebrated the roaring win of ‘RRR’ at the Academy Awards, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal linked the Oscar victory of RRR’s signature song ‘Naatu Naatu’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s choice. In his Facebook post, the minister said that the win was an endorsement of the PM’s choice at the global stage. He said that it was PM Modi who had nominated script-writer V Vijayendra Prasad to the Rajya Sabha. Father of RRR director SS Rajamouli, Prasad has written the award-winning action movie.

In his post on social media, Goyal said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has left his stamp of quality in nominating members to the Rajya Sabha by choosing outstanding personalities who have made a mark in diverse fields such as Indian culture, social work and sports.”

Talking about Prasad’s Rajya Sabha nomination, Goyal said that PM Modi ‘recognised the greatness’ of the script writer. Recalling the PM’s words, Goyal said that Modi had said that Prasad’s work showcased India’s culture and had made a mark on the international stage.

The senior BJP leader also said that the spotlight on RRR is an endorsement of PM Modi’s 2022 decision. Apart from RRR, ‘the Elephant Whisperers’ adjudged winner in the documentary (short subject). This is the first time that two Indian productions have won the Oscars.

Ruckus in Parliament

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Parliament witnessed chaotic scenes over Rahul Gandhi’s statement. While in Lok Sabha, Defence Minister and Deputy Leader of the House Rajnath Singh and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi led the government’s charge against Gandhi, Union minister Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha demanded that Gandhi’s statements be condemned by the Upper House. Kharge objected to Goyal’s statements, citing two previous rulings of the House, and asked Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to expunge the remarks of the leader of the House.

(With inputs from PTI)