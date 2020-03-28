In Rajasthan, lockdown violators to serve in COVID-19 quarantine wards

Published: March 28, 2020 5:11:31 PM

SDM Nawalgarh, Murari Lal Sharma also urged people to click photographs of those loitering on roads without any reason and send the pictures to the district authorities.

The official also circulated a message on social media to inform people about the decision.The official also circulated a message on social media to inform people about the decision.

Coming out with a unique way of ‘engaging’ those flouting the lockdown orders amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the district administration in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu area has decided to send such violators to the quarantine wards to take care of coronavirus patients.

“I have decided that those flouting the lockdown orders will not be arrested and cane-charged by the police. We will use their services in sanitising the quarantine wards and taking care of the patients admitted in them,” he told PTI.

Such people will be pressed into service in the quarantine wards set up at JJT University and Singhania University, the official said.

“This is not a joke as we will implement it from Sunday as there is a huge requirement for people to serve COVID-19 patients. It will be a win-win situation as Nawalgarh will get rid of such people (on the roads), and patients will also get the benefit,” says the order. The state has reported 54 cases of the deadly disease.

