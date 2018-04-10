In Rahul Gandhi’s congratulatory tweet for IAS couple Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir, a mention of intolerance, communal hatred

Tina Dabi and Athar Aamir got married on 20th March in Jaipur. (Photo: Twitter)

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today congratulated the recently wed IAS couple Tina Dabi and Athar Amir Khan. Gandhi gave his best wishes to the happy couple and wished for their love to grow in “this age of growing intolerance”. He shared a post saying, “Congratulations Tina Dabi & Athar Amir-ul-Shafi, IAS toppers, batch of 2015, on your wedding! May your love grow from strength to strength and may you be an inspiration to all Indians in this age of growing intolerance and communal hatred. God bless you.”

The 2015 IAS topper also shared a post on her marriage and wrote, “I’d like to talk to you about our wedding. Athar and I got married on 20th March in Jaipur by Collector Shri Siddharth Mahajan. Then we planned two wedding celebrations. The Kashmir celebration happened recently. The Delhi wedding celebration will be held on 14th April.”

Rahul Gandhi’s tweet|

Congratulations Tina Dabi & Athar Amir-ul-Shafi, IAS toppers, batch of 2015, on your wedding! May your love grow from strength to strength and may you be an inspiration to all Indians in this age of growing intolerance and communal hatred. God bless you.https://t.co/PPCOHotMFW — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 10, 2018

The news of Tina Dabi’s marriage with Athar Amir-ul-Shafi went viral on April 9 after people posted a glimpse of their Jammu ceremony on Twitter. According to reports, the Kashmir celebration of the happy couple took place in the Kashmir valley’s Pahalgam area on Saturday. It was said that Dabi arrived in Pahalgam along with her family on Friday and the ceremony took place on Saturday. After completing their ceremony in Pahalgam, the couple took off to Devepora Mattan along with their families and other relatives to Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan’s ancestral village in South Kashmir’s Anantnag.

The story of the IAS couple started in 2015 at the felicitation function of the Department of Personnel and Training and blossomed into a romantic affair that finally culminated in nuptials.

While things were going well for them, their story took a turn when people started to criticise their inter-faith relationship. Tina Dabi in an earlier interview talked about these negative comments and said, “We are in love and very happy. But I must admit that I get very disturbed when I read stuff about us. We have stopped googling our names and reading news about ourselves. I think it is a small price to pay for being in the public eye.”

She added, “As any freethinking independent woman, I am entitled to certain choices. I am very happy with my choice and so is Aamir. Our parents are happy too. But there will always be those elements, that small minority who will always pass negative comments about dating someone from another religion. It is just that 5%. The majority are very happy. You would have seen in my Facebook timeline that most of the comments are encouraging. In fact, I am overwhelmed by the support and congratulatory messages. I thought ‘yeh to achcha hai.”