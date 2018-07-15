In Punjab, hotels and restaurants asked to use edible oil as per FSSAI norms

The Punjab government today said it has issued instructions to restaurants, fast food counters, hotels and ‘dhabas’ to use edible oil as per the set standards of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), an official spokesperson said. He said repeated frying of oil leads to changes in physiochemical, nutritional and sensory properties of edible oil.

“Therefore, it is important to monitor the quality of oil to avoid the use of degraded oil for cooking purposes,” the spokesperson said. He said at present, there are general provisions in the regulation to avoid re-use and re-heating of edible oil, which should be strictly followed.

The spokesperson said according to the guidelines issued by the FSSAI, the limit for the Total Polar Compounds (TPC) to be maximum 25 per cent beyond which the vegetable oil is not suitable for use. He said these standards have been finalised after consideration of the comments received from stakeholders in this respect and shall come into force from July 1.

The spokesperson said the state government has commenced the state-wide campaign of ‘Mission Tandarust Punjab’, under which surprise checking and raids were conducted to curb the selling of adulterated food in the state. He said instructions have been issued to the district authorities to check the standards and quality of edible oil which were used to cook food for commercial use.