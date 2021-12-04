In poll-bound Uttarakhand, PM Narendra Modi slams Congress for demoralizing Army, making citizens helpless

PM Modi also said that the BJP government has developed the Kedarnath dham which led to an increase in footfall as well as generated new employment opportunities for people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects in poll-bound Uttarakhand. The development projects are worth around Rs 18,000 crore. Addressing the public during a public meeting, PM Modi slammed the previous Congress government accusing it of appeasement politics and demoralizing the army while making people helpless.

PM Modi alleged that the previous government ignored the development of hills. “Our mountains, our culture, are not only strongholds of faith, they are also the fortresses of our country’s security. One of the top priorities of the country is to make life easier for the people living in the mountains. Unfortunately, this contemplation was nowhere in the policy strategy of those who remained in the government for decades,” said Modi.

He said that between 2007 and 2014, the central government built only 288kms of National Highways worth Rs 600 cr in Uttarakhand, whereas the NDA government has constructed National Highways of more than 2,000 kms worth Rs 12,000 cr in Uttarakhand in the last seven years.

“Previous government didn’t work on the infrastructure of the hilly border areas as sincerely as they should’ve. Roads should be built near the border, bridges should be built, they did not pay attention to this. Be it ‘one rank, one pension’, modern weapons, giving a befitting reply to terrorists, they had vowed to demoralize the army at every level. The government which is in place today cannot come under pressure from any country in the world. We are the people who follow the mantra of the nation first,” said PM Modi.

वन रैंक वन पेंशन हो, आधुनिक अस्त्र-शस्त्र हो, आतंकियों को मुंहतोड़ जवाब देना हो, जैसे उन लोगों ने हर स्तर पर सेना को हतोत्साहित करने की कसम खा रखी थी। आज जो सरकार है वो दुनिया के किसी देश के दबाव में नहीं आ सकती। हम राष्ट्र प्रथम, सदैव प्रथम के मंत्र पर चलने वाले लोग हैं: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 4, 2021

He accused the opposition parties of doing appeasement politics and added that the previous governments forced the people to rely on government aid for smaller things. “There was an attempt by some political parties to give something to only one section, whether it is of their caste, of any particular religion, by discriminating in the society. That section was converted into a vote bank…These political parties also adopted another approach (for vote bank). One form of their deformity was to make people helpless rather than making the people strong. They made people dependent. The idea of this politics of deformity was to keep people dependent while leaving them discontented,” said PM Modi.

He said that the BJP has been working with the approach of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas which is in the interest of the nation. “We said that whatever schemes we will bring, we will bring it for everyone, without discrimination. We did not make vote bank politics the basis of our governance as we gave priority to serving the people. Our approach has been to strengthen the country,” he said.

PM Modi also said that the BJP government has developed the Kedarnath dham which led to an increase in footfall as well as generated new employment opportunities for people.