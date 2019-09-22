Amit Shah blames Nehru for PoK’s existence, asks Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar to clear stand on Article 370

Amit Shah has blamed Nehru for Kashmir problem. Besides, he also asked Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar to tell people whether they support the abrogation of Article 370.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party over its stand on abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking at a seminar organised in Mumbai on the Modi government’s decision to scrap Article 370, Shah made it clear that Article 370 was never a political issue for the BJP but a national issue.

Blaming the country’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), Shah said it would not have come into existence had Nehru not declared a ceasefire with Pakistan. He said that the country’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel should have handled the Kashmir issue, instead of Nehru handling it.

Without taking any names, the Union Home Minister said that three dynasties which ruled Kashmir didn’t allow the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) to be set in the state. “Those who indulged in corruption in Kashmir are now feeling the heat despite the cold there,” he said.

Chiding former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, he urged them to tell people whether they support or oppose the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah added that not a single bullet has been fired in Kashmir after scrapping of Article 370.

“There was no unrest in Kashmir and in the coming days and terrorism will be finished,” the BJP president said.

The Modi government had on August 5 moved a resolution in the Parliament to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Besides, it had also moved a bill to divide the state into two Union Territories. The Modi government’s resolution on Article 370 and the bill to bifurcate the state was backed by several opposition parties including Mayawati’s BSP. The Congress, Samajwadi Party and a few others had, however, voted against the government.