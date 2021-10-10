In PM’s Varanasi, Priyanka Gandhi’s terse remark for Modi – You could go to Lucknow, not Lakhimpur

Priyanka Gandhi further sharpened her attack on Modi saying that the PM called protesting farmers 'Andolanjivi' and 'terrorists' while CM Yogi called them hooligans and tried to threaten them.

In wake of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, the opposition is not in the mood to let its guard down against the BJP government. Today, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi made terse remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he had time to visit Lucknow but not Lakhimpur. Priyanka made the remarks during her visit to PM Modi’s constituency Varanasi. She said that Ashish Mishra, son of Union MoS (Home) Ajay Mishra mowed down 6 farmers with his vehicle and families of all the victims have been demanding justice but the government is shielding the minister and his son.

“The CM (Yogi Adityanath) is shielding the minister from the public forum. PM (Narendra Modi) came to Lucknow to see the performance of ‘Uttam Pradesh’ and Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav but couldn’t go to Lakhimpur Kheri to share the grief of the victim families,” alleged Priyanka Gandhi at ‘Kisan Nyay’ rally in Varanasi.

She further sharpened her attack on Modi saying that the PM called protesting farmers ‘Andolanjivi’ and ‘terrorists’ while CM Yogi called them hooligans and tried to threaten them. “The same minister (Ajay Kumar Mishra) said that he would make the protesting farmers fall in line within 2 minutes,” claimed Priyanka Gandhi.

Further mounting the attack, she claimed that farmers are protesting for over 300 days during which more than 600 farmers have died. “They’re protesting because they know that their income, land and crops would go to billionaire friends of this government,” she said.

She also raked up the issue of Air India’s privatization. “Modi Ji bought two aircraft for himself for Rs 16,000 crores last year. He sold the entire Air India of this country for just Rs 18,000 crores to his billionaire friends,” said alleged.

The Congress leader also alleged that only two types of people are safe in this country today – either BJP leaders who are in power or their billionaire friends.

The Congress had organised the ‘Kisan Nyay’ rally after the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which 8 people were killed including four farmers. Priyanka Gandhi was accompanied by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and party MP Deepender Singh Hooda.