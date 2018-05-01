In Piyush Goyal’s counter to Rahul Gandhi on graft charges, a leaf out of Narendra Modi’s book: ‘Kaamdaar’ not ‘Naamdaar’

Piyush Goyal (ANI)

Hours after Congress president Rahul Gandhi today took to his Twitter account accusing Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal of selling stock of Flashnet Info Solutions to Piramal Group at 1000 times the face value, the latter hit back saying he is yet to learn the art of “living without working”.

“Till 26th May 2014, before I became a Minister, I was a professional Chartered Accountant & investment banker. Unlike you, Mr Rahul Gandhi, I have not learnt well the art of living without working. I am also a kaamdaar (worker) and not a naamdaar (dynast),” the minister said in his response.

Earlier in the day, the Congress president demanded the resignation of Goyal, accusing him of his involvement in a Rs 48-crore Flashnet scam, which he pointed out is about “deceit, conflict of interest and greed”. Accusing the minister in his Twitter post, Rahul Gandhi used a picture to allege that Goyal sold his stock of Flashnet Info Solutions to Piramal group, which has interests in the power sector, at 1,000 times the face value. Rahul Gandhi further alleged that this happened when Goyal was the Union power minister.

“Piyush Goyal’s, 48 Crore FlashNet Scam is about deceit, conflict of interest and greed. The evidence is on the table. Yet, the media will not touch the story. It is a tragedy for our country when journalists entrusted to stand for the truth, will not speak,” Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi today launched his campaign for Karnataka Assembly election from Santemaranahalli. In his attack on Rahul Gandhi, Narendra Modi dared him “to speak in any language” for 15 minutes on achievements of the Siddaramaiah government without going through a paper .

Piyush Goyal’s, 48 CR. #FlashNet Scam is about deceit, conflict of interest and greed. The evidence is on the table. Yet, the media will not touch the story. It is a tragedy for our country when journalists entrusted to stand for the truth, will not speak.#GoyalMustResign pic.twitter.com/WeUaSAT8wg — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 1, 2018

He also accused the Congress government in the state, claiming it was steeped in corruption, and thwarting the Centre’s efforts for development. “I dare the Congress president to speak in Hindi, English or the mother tongue of his mother to deliver a speech in Karnataka for 15 minutes, without reading out from a piece of paper, on the achievements of the party government…people of Karnataka will draw their own conclusion,” the PM said in an election rally.