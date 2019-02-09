In pictures: Yogi Adityanath, Nitin Gadkari, Akhilesh Yadav take holy dip in Sangam during Kumbh Mela ahead of general elections

Kumbh 2019: The Prayagraj Kumbh Mela is currently underway on the banks of Sangam, the holy confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. Touted to be world’s largest religious gathering, the event has so far witnessed crores of people across from the world taking a holy dip in the sacred water. This also includes top politicians from the country who want to send a political message to voters ahead of the general elections.

As many as 15 crore people are likely to visit Prayagraj city during the Kumbh that kicked off on January 14 and will culminate on March 4. At the world’s largest religious gathering, the political message is also profound this time with politicians like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwai Party national president Akhilesh Yadav taking a holy dip in the Sangam water.

President Ram Nath Kovind also visited the Kumbh Mela recently to perform a special puja.

President Ram Nath Kovind performs special puja at Sangam

On Friday, Union Shipping and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari visited the Kumbh Mela where he took a holy dip in the Sangam and inaugurated the second phase of the River Information System (RIS) — the 410-km Farakka-Patna stretch, and a fish passage through Farakka Navigation Lock on National Waterways-1 (NW-1).



Gadkari also said that a detailed project report (DPR) for waterways between Delhi and Prayagraj was ready and that work on the ambitious project will start soon.

Kumbh Mela: Nitin Gadkari takes a holy dip in Sangam

On January 27, in a surprise visit to the Kumbh, Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav also took a dip at the Sangam.

Akhikesh Yadav takes a holy dip in Sangam at Kumbh

Hindus believe that bathing in Sangam at the time of the Kumbh, absolves people of sins and help them attain salvation. While the BJP government headed by Yogi Adityanath is spending around Rs 4,200 crore in organising the event, the opposition leaders are leaving no stone unturned to project themselves as the leaders of Hindus. The general election are due to be held in April-May.