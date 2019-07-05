In Pics: Mamata Banerjee attends reception of TMC MP Nusrat Jahan in Kolkata

Nusrat Jahan tied the knot last month with noted businessman Nikhil Jain in Turkey soon after the election results were announced.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday attended a grand reception of newly elected Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan in Kolkata. Jahan tied the knot last month with noted businessman Nikhil Jain in Turkey soon after the election results were announced.

The newly wedded couple hosted a reception on Thursday which was attended by many prominent faces from all walks of life including politics and the film industry. Banerjee arrived at the reception venue with her party leaders and ministers to bless Jahan and Jain. Actor-turned-politician and Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty of Jadhavpur and Kalyan Bandyopadhyay of Serampore constituency were also present on the occasion.

Jahan won the elections from Basirhat constituency, defeating BJP’s Sayantan Basu by a huge margin of 3.5 lakh votes. Jahan had skipped the oath-taking ceremony in the Lok Sabha on June 17 and 18 because of her wedding. She along with her friend Mimi took oath on June 25.

Jahan invited criticism from Muslim hardliners for marrying a non-Muslim man and touching the feet of Speaker Om Birla in the Lok Sabha. She was called un-Islamic for marrying a man from the Jain community and wearing a Hindu bridal attire and sporting sindoor in the Lok Sabha for her swearing-in ceremony.

Earlier on Thursday, Jahan was seen taking part in the Rathyatra festival along with Mamata Banerjee and her husband Nikhil Jain in Kolkata. She was spotted wearing a lime green saree, red bangles, mangalsutra and vermilion. Jahan and Jain were seen performing the Hindu rituals including pulling the chariot of Lord Jagannath and later taking part in the aarti.

When Jahan was asked about the Muslim hardliners criticising her, she said, “I am a believer of Islam and respect all religions. I don’t pay heed to radicals. I know my religion and faith.”

“I don’t pay heed to things which are baseless. I know my religion. I have been a Muslim by birth and I am still a Muslim. It’s about faith. You have to feel it inside your heart and not in your head,” she added.