In ‘New’ India, bribes, illegal commissions are called electoral bonds: Rahul Gandhi

By: |
Published: November 18, 2019 10:04:51 PM

Earlier, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the government on the issue.

Rahul Gandhi, congressRahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a swipe at the government over reports that it overruled the RBI to introduce electoral bonds, saying in ‘New’ India, bribes and illegal commissions are called electoral bonds.

The Congress on Monday alleged that the Modi government had overruled the RBI to introduce electoral bonds to enable “black money to enter the BJP coffers” and demanded that the scheme be scrapped immediately.

“In ‘New’ India, bribes & illegal commissions are called Electoral Bonds,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

Earlier, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also attacked the government on the issue, alleging that electoral bonds were “cleared by bypassing RBI” and “dismissing” national security concerns in order to enable black money to enter the BJP coffers.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. In ‘New’ India, bribes, illegal commissions are called electoral bonds: Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1PM Modi hails NCP in Rajya Sabha speech, says BJP should ‘learn’ from Sharad Pawar’s party
2Gautam Gambhir hits back: ‘If my eating jalebi led to a surge in pollution, will stop having it’
3To fight against pollution, MPs ride bicycles, wear masks, drive e-cars for Winter Session of Parliament – see pics