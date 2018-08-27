In Nainital, anger and concern over fate of centuries-old road as another portion of Mall Road collapses

Another portion of Nainital’s Mall Road collapsed on Sunday night. (Image: ANI)

A section of Nainital’s Mall road collapsed on Saturday night creating further fury among the local residents and fuelling anxiety about the fate of the British-made centuries-old road. According to a report by Times Of India, the road was built sometime in the middle of the 19th century by the then British administration. Geologists too have raised concerns over the entire incident and said that about 165 metres of the 1.5-km-long road is unsafe.

The local administration has now been urged to strengthen the road to prevent any future damage. This is the second such incident which took place within a week. Last week, a 25-metre stretch of the Mall road collapsed in the hill town.

Charu Chandra Pant, a Professor at the Centre of Advanced Studies in Geology of Kumaun University told The Times of India that the road, especially its vulnerable stretch, needs to be “treated on priority” and warned that the hill slope near the stretch unstable due to fragile slates underneath. The professor further urged the administration to take serious steps. “Cracks have been developing every now and then at many spots but no serious step has been taken except shallow cosmetic measures,” reports TOI.

The locals have also shown concern over the fate of the upper portion of the Mall road. Local residents say that in view of the heavy rains in the past few days, there is a growing worry that the upper Mall road could also see a similar fate. Any such mishap could trigger panic and lead to big losses for the town which depends on tourism as its primary source of income.

However, the district administration is trying its best to restore the damage and prevent further collapse of the road. “There is no need to worry or panic. We are doing our best to not let anything untoward happen and repair the whole road as soon as possible. Experts have been roped in, tenders have been already floated and initial work has begun,” VK Suman, District Magistrate, Nainital told TOI.