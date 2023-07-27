‘In my third term, India will be one of world’s top 3 economies’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday guaranteed that if the BJP-led NDA wins the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 and he returns as the prime minister for a third term, India will be among the world’s top three economies.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the revamped ITPO complex at the Pragati Maidan in Delhi on Wednesday, PM Modi said, “In my third term, India will proudly stand as the top three economies with the two other nations…Yeh Modi ki guarantee hai (this is Modi’s guarantee)”.

Sending out a message of development and growth, the prime minister said, “From east to west, north to south, India’s infrastructure is changing… The world’s highest rail bridge in India, the longest tunnel at the highest altitude is in India, the highest motorable road, the largest stadium, the largest statue — all of it is in India.”

The economic growth, he added, will keep pace with the country’ aspirations.

“In our first term, India was in the 10th spot in terms of economy. In my second term, it is the world’s fifth largest economy. On the basis of track record, I will make the country believe, in the third term, economy will be among world’s top three,” he added.

His speech came hours after the Opposition moved a no-confidence motion against his government in Lok Sabha.

PM Modi was speaking at the inauguration of the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC), part of the 123-acre Pragati Maidan complex, developed as a national project at a cost of about Rs 2,700 crore, and the inauguration of the revamped India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex. It will host the G20 Leaders’ Summit in September.

During his speech, PM Modi also took a jibe at the Opposition and said that some people have a tendency to comment and stop good work.

“When ‘Kartavya Path’ was being built, many things were running on the front page of newspapers as breaking news. It was raised in courts as well, but when it was constructed, the same people said that it is good. I am sure the ‘Toli’ will also accept ‘Bharat Mandapam’ and it is also possible that they might come here to deliver a lecture in a seminar,” the prime minister said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi inaugurated the new ITPO complex ‘Bharat Mandapam’ through a drone in Delhi. He also performed pooja at the redeveloped complex.