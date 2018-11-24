In MP, PM Modi asks Congress ‘Will they save deposits by abusing my mother?’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scattering attack on Congress during his visit to the state of Madhya Pradesh ahead of the Assembly Elections. PM Modi while addressing the gathering criticised Congress leader Raj Babbar commenting on his mother. He said, “Congress doesn’t have the strength to fight Narendra Modi; will their deposits be saved if they abuse Modi’s mother.” He added, “When one doesn’t have issues to talk about, he resorts to abusing somebody else’s mother.”

PM while addressing a public meeting in Chhatarpur said that people are bringing his family members into politics. He added that people are talking about his mother who is unaware of the ‘R of Rajneeti’, who lives at her home and spends her time by praying to god. Modi further said that people of the party that ruled the country for so many years after Independence, instead of dealing with him are abusing his mother and dragging her into political matters.

He added, “Aapki 4 peedhi, chaiwaale ke 4 saal. Hum desh ko kahan se kahan pahucha diye uski charcha karne ko tayyar nahi hain. Aapne dekha hoga mohalle mein jab ladai hoti hai aur satya uske paksh mein na ho to ladai ke andar wo mudde chhodkar ke seedha teri maa meri maa par aa jata hai.”

Raj Babbar, on November 23, had compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother to the falling value of rupee against the US dollar. The statement was made while Babbar was addressing a rally in the poll-bound state of Madhya Pradesh.

Babbar, the Uttar Pradesh Congress chief had said, “(Before becoming the prime minister) Modi used to say that compared to the (US) dollar, the value of the rupee has fallen to a level where it is almost the same as the age of the then Prime Minister (Manmohan Singh).”

He added, “Mr Prime Minister, at that time, you had not taken his (Manmohan Singh) name out of respect. Although our tradition does not allow this, we wish to say that now the value of the rupee has fallen to the age of your respected mother,” according to PTI.