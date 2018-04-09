In Modi government’s plan for areas hit by Left Wing Extremism, a little help from Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali

It has been learnt that Patanjali Ayurved will be purchasing products manufactured by locals.

Since assuming power in the 2014 Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh have been laying soecial emphasis on the need to check the Maoist extremism. And now, the central government is learnt to have sought Yoga Guru Ramdev’s “help” as part of its outreach for Naxal-affected regions. According to a report in The Indian Express, the CRPF will roll out special civic action programmes in 35 worst districts affected by Left Wing Extremist (LWE).

The proposal for the programme has been cleared and an annual outlay of Rs 30 crore per district every year has been reportedly earmarked. A total of 450 villages across 35 LWE districts will be covered. Through these programmes, locals would take part in fishery, water harvesting and sericulture and the CRPF jawans will help villagers in carrying out these activities. It has been learnt that Patanjali Ayurved will be purchasing products manufactured by locals.

The programmes have already started in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli. However, the security forces are finding little time to start the initiative in Naxal affected districts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha.

Union Minister of State (Home) Hansraj Ahir said that Ramdev’s help will be taken to buy local products like honey in these districts. “We started this initiative in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra and now plan to take it to other LWE districts. The proposal has been approved by Home Minister Rajnath Singh,” Ahir was quoted as saying by IE. He said that in Gadchiroli, 50 youths were imparted training at Chandrapur’s Central Institute of Plastics Engineering Technology (CIPET) and all of them have secured placements.

“For other LWE districts, nearly Rs 30 crore will be sanctioned every year and district collectors have been empowered to draw up schemes to financially strengthen local produce so their earnings increase. Some of the local products will be bought by the security camps. We are planning to involve corporate houses active in states like Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar and use CSR funds. In the next phase, the plan is to set up flour mills which will provide employment to the locals,” Ahir said.