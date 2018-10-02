In missive to states, Modi government seeks biometric details of Rohingyas to tackle immigrants issue

Rohingya is an ethnic tribe from Rakhine state in Myanmar.

Toughening its stance on the issue of Rohingya refugees, the central government has directed states to identify and collect biometric data of immigrants from the particular community. After garnering the data, the Centre will send those details to Myanmar government in order to resolve the complex issue. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh informed about the government’s communication to states during the 23rd meeting of the Council to discuss issues related to inter-state relations and security matters, including the Maoist menace in Kolkata.

The meeting was attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. Bihar and Odisha governments had sent their representatives to attend the meeting.

This comes days after an official letter to the Railway divisional security commissioners in Madurai, Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad disclosed that Rohingya people were moving from northeast states of the country to Kerala through several long-distance trains, according to Indian Express report. “All Rohingyas are travelling in groups along with their families. Officers and staff under your control may be sensitized about their movement. If they are found in trains, they may be handed over to the police having jurisdiction for further action. Action taken report may be sent to this office at the earliest for the perusal of the PCSC,” the letter, signed by P Sethu Madhavan from the office of the Principal Chief Security Commissioner of the RPF said.

The letter also lists 14 trains. Most of these trains run via states like Assam, West Bengal, Odisha and Bihar. Generally, a hefty number of labourers come from these states to Kerala in search of livelihood.

Who are Rohingyas and what is the issue?

Rohingya is an ethnic tribe from Rakhine state in Myanmar. According to the United Nations, several lakh Rohingya Muslims have fled Myanmar’s Rakhine state into Bangladesh, India and other Asian countries since 2017 after a fresh wave of violence erupted when militants attacked police posts in Rakhine. While the Rohingyas accused the military and Rakhine Buddhists of carrying out a brutal campaign against them, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi-led Myanmar continues to reject the charge of perpetrating ethnic cleansing claiming its military was fighting against Rohingya “terrorists”.

India’s diplomatic stand

India has so far maintained a clear stand on the Rohingya issue despite international pressure on Rohingya issue. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’ first bilateral visit to Myanmar last year, India stated that it shares Myanmar’s concerns over the “extremist violence” in the Rakhine state. New Delhi also exhorted all stakeholders to find an amicable solution. However, as Bangladesh continued to face the issue of Rohingya crisis, Dhaka had sought support from the Modi government to find a solution and urged India to mount pressure on Myanmar to take back the refugees.