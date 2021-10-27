In Manmohan Singh govt, cabinet ministers used to consider themselves Prime Minister: Amit Shah

Amit Shah said that the immense support that the public gave to the Modi government helped it abolish Article 370.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today launched a blistering attack on the Congress, saying that the UPA government had no policy and vision for the country and a new corruption allegation every day marked the regime. Shah was addressing the inaugural session of ‘National Conference on Delivering Democracy: Reviewing two decades of PM Narendra Modi as Head of Government’.

“Manmohan ji’s government had completed 10 years before the 2014 elections. In Manmohan Singh’s government, the cabinet ministers considered themselves to be the Prime Minister. There was no policy for the country, there was no talk on the security of the country, every day a new corruption came to the fore,” said Shah.

Shah, who is also the Union Minister of Cooperation, said that PM Modi acted like a messenger of God in taking Yoga and Ayurveda to the world. “On the world platform, PM Modi came like a messenger of God and took consent of 177 countries to take Yoga and Ayurveda to the world….I believe that Narendra Modi delivered a speech at the UN as a flag bearer of India’s culture,” said Shah.

Shah said that by the year 2014, the concept of Ram-Rajya in the country had collapsed. “There was an apprehension in the minds of the people that whether our multiparty democratic parliamentary system had failed. But the people of the country gave the decision patiently and handed over the rule of the country to PM Narendra Modi ji with full majority,” said Shah.

Shah also heaped praise on Modi for his tenure during the chief minister of Gujarat saying Modi introduced many reforms and ushered in all-inclusive development.

The Home Minister said that Narendra Modi has given a human angle to GDP. “The GDP should grow, but its beneficiary should be the poor and needy. His reforms have always been based on the needs of the poor…For instance, toilets have empowered women across the nation, and providing water to every household will further better health of all Indians,” said Shah.

He said that the immense support that the public gave to the Modi government helped it abolish Article 370.

“I went to the RSS Sakha for the first time on 12 March 1980, since then, I used to hear that Article 370 and 35A will be removed. Modi ji got immense public support in 2019 and on 5th August 2019, Article 370 and 35A were abolished from Kashmir forever,” said Shah.