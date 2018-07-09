In Mallikarjun Kharge’s defence of Congress on Emergency, another ‘chaiwala’ jibe at PM Modi

In a jibe at PM Modi, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Mallikarjun Kharge has said that a “chaiwala” could become the PM of the country only because his party preserved democracy.

Ever since Narendra Modi took charge as India’s Prime Minister, the ‘chaiwala’ plank became a patent for the BJP and the man himself to project the PM’s humble beginnings. The remark, which generally reverberates at Modi’s rallies, has now been used by Congress to take potshots at PM Modi. Last month, the BJP and the Prime Minister utilised the 43rd anniversary of the Emergency to launch a scathing attack at the Congress, accusing it of destroying ‘democracy’.

In a jibe at PM Modi, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Mallikarjun Kharge has said that a “chaiwala” could become the PM of the country only because his party preserved democracy.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been asking, at every function, about what the Congress has done for the country in the past 70 years. A chaiwala like him (Modi) could become prime minister because we preserved democracy,” Kharge said. “There have been consistent attacks on the character of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi. It is a deliberate attack by the BJP. The Congress is a family and we all are its members,” he said.

The Congress’ Maharashtra in-charge said that Modi spoke about the Emergency that happened 43 years back, but “what about the unproclaimed Emergency in the last four years? Farmers are committing suicide, agricultural schemes are failing, farmers are not getting new loans and trade is on the slow track.”

Hitting out further, Kharge said, “On the other hand, the government’s expenditure on advertising is unstoppable. ‘Acche din’ will come into the lives of people once the Modi government is dethroned.”

The senior Congress leader from Karnataka was in Mumbai to review party functions and asked workers to forget differences between themselves. A party leader who attended Kharge’s meeting said that the Congress would hold protests in all six divisions of the state in the last week of August or early September and Rahul Gandhi was likely to participate. “The Congress president may spend two days at each of the six divisions,” the party leader said. He quoted Kharge as saying that the Congress was trying to form a grand alliance against the BJP and it would also persuade the Left parties to join it in order to avoid a split in secular votes.