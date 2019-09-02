In major security scare, man apprehended while attempting to enter Parliament building with knife

The accused person has been taken into custody (ANI Image)

The Delhi police on Monday apprehended a man for allegedly attempting to carry a knife inside the Parliament building in New Delhi. According to reports, the accused person who was identified as Sagar Insa is a follower of Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Insa, a resident of Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar was taken into custody after he was trying to enter through the gate on the Vijay Chowk side. Currently, he is being interrogated at Parliament street police station.

(Details awaited)