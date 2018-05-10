In Maharashtra’s Palghar, allies Shiv Sena and BJP up for a prestige battle, but there’s more you need to know

Making an advance move, the Sena fielded Shrinivas Wanga, the son of BJP’s deceased MP Chintaman Wanga, whose death necessitated parliamentary elections.

The political drama which has prevailed between Maharashtra’s ruling alliance – Shiv Sena and the BJP – over past 3 years will finally see a large scale contest on May 28, when Lok Sabha constituency of Palghar is scheduled to go to polls. Making an advanced move, the Sena fielded Shrinivas Wanga, the son of BJP’s deceased MP Chintaman Wanga, whose death necessitated parliamentary elections. The Shiv Sena played a tricky move here – to field a candidate at a seat earlier held by the BJP, at the same time fielding the deceased politician’s son so that public sentiments don’t go against it.

On the other hand, BJP is likely to field former minister in Congress government, Rajendra Gavit, who had contested the 2014 elections against the late Wanga. The BJP is likely to announce Gavit as its candidate on Wednesday. The Congress, which has dimmer chances of winning the elections, has fielded former MP Damodar Shingda. However, there is a third and very strong factor which will affect the elections – Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA), a party led by Vasai legislator Hitendra Thakur which is yet to announce its candidate for the polls.

Wanga filed his nomination papers in Palghar on Tuesday amid a massive show of strength. He was accompanied by his family members, supporters and senior Sena minister in Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde.

Hours after the Wanga filed his papers, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed a press conference and announced that Gavit is inducted in BJP.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis expressed his displeasure on Sena’s act of fielding a candidate on a BJP seat. He said that BJP will win the elections,”come what may”. Targetting Sena, Fadanvis said that BJP supported its ally in the last two assembly by-polls where the seats belonged to the Sena.

The Congress, which faced a last-minute surprise, fielded Damodar Shingada, a former MP from the area. Speaking to media, Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan on Tuesday said that Gavit was one of the party’s probable candidates. Chavan, a former state chief minister, targetted BJP for not being able to field its own candidate.

As per some reports, the BJP is also trying to gain BVA’s support by convincing Thakur not to field his candidate. BVA has three out of 6 legislative seats in the constituency.