In Madhya Pradesh, ex-BJP CMs get bungalows back; Courtesy – Shivraj Chouhan

Four former chief ministers, including Congress stalwart Digvijaya Singh, were mandated to vacate the government bungalows after a court order.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has re-alloted government bungalows to three of his predecessors – Uma Bharti, Kailash Chandra Joshi, and Babulal Gaur – all coming from the Bharatiya Janata Party. The chief minister took the decision after the former chief ministers were mandated to leave government accommodations following a Madhya Pradesh High Court order. Four former chief ministers, including Congress stalwart Digvijaya Singh, were mandated to vacate the government bungalows after a court order. However, the ex-chief ministers from the saffron party will retain the bungalows after Chouhan’s decision to exercise his discretionary powers.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court in an order on June 19 directed the state government to have the bungalows allotted to former chief ministers in Bhopal vacated within a month. In its order, the Madhya Pradesh HC held that section 5 (1) of the MP Mantri Vetan Thatha Bhata Adhiniyam 1972 (MP Minister’s Salaries and Allowances Act), incorporated last year, was “unconstitutional”.

Advocate Vipin Yadav, the lawyer of petitioner Raunak Yadav, had said that former chief ministers had got government bungalows thanks to this amendment to the act. The court also disposed of the PIL.

In May this year, the Supreme Court had ordered former chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh to vacate their government bungalows. The Supreme Court order struck down the amendment to the UP Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 1981, saying it violated the principle of equality.

Following the order, Yogi Adityanath-led UP government had issued notices to six former CMs including Mulayam and Akhilesh to vacate the government accommodation within 15 days.