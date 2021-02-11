In Lok Sabha, PM Modi uses Bhojpuri proverb, narrates mysterious CCA story to drive home his point

PM Narendra Modi said that not acting due to fear of failure does not benefit anyone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke in Lok Sabha on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address yesterday. Speaking on the protest against farm laws, PM Modi said change and reforms are essential for the progress of every modern society.

PM Modi said that the farm laws are for the betterment of the farmers and added that the government is ready for talks. Opposing the mindset of the status quo, PM Modi said that the young generation wouldn’t wait long for change. He expressed surprise on the argument that no one has asked for the laws. “I am surprised, for the first time a new argument has come that farmers did not ask (for the laws), so why did we give. Be it dowry or triple talaq, no one had demanded laws for this, but since these were necessary for a progressive society, the laws were made,” said PM Modi in Hindi.

Driving home his point, the PM quoted a Bhojpuri proverb and mysterious CCA post anecdote.

PM Modi said that some people believe in the Bhojpuri proverb which says, ‘Na Khelab, na khele deb, khelbe bigadab’, meaning ‘Neither will I play, nor will let you play, I will spoil the game’.

PM Modi also cited examples of social reformers like Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and Jyotiba Phule saying that these people had the courage to push for reforms in society against the prevailing ills.

Talking about the mysterious CCA post, PM Modi said that it was the biggest example of a need for change in governance.

The PM said that CCA, short for Churchill Cigar Assistant, was in the office of Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu. The post was solely created to ensure supply of cigars to the then UK PM Winston Churchill from Tiruchirappalli in the state. The PM said that even though Churchill lost in 1945 and India gained independence in 1947, the post continued till several decades. The fact came to light when the state government set up a commission for raising the salaries of government employees. The CCA then wrote to the Commission seeking a raise. Since no one was aware that such a post even existed, the commission wrote back seeking details of the post. The CCA initially resisted but later gave in detailing the story.

The PM said that not acting due to fear of failure does not benefit anyone.