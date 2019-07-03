In letter to PM Modi, Allahabad HC judge slams Collegium, says system ridden with secrecy and bias

The Supreme Court had in 2015 struck down the Centre’s proposal to create a National Judicial Service Commission.

An Allahabad High Court judge has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting the problems with the existing Collegium system for appointment of judges to higher courts. In his letter, Justice Rang Nath Pandey has alleged ‘casteism’ and ‘nepotism’ in the appointment of judges to the high courts and the Supreme Court. Justice Pandey begins his letter by congratulating Modi for his victory in the Lok Sabha elections and also applauded him for curbing dynastic politics.

Pandey, who is set to retire on Thursday, wrote, “In my 34 years of service as a judicial officer, I have seen people with poor knowledge of law being appointed as judges.”

The letter goes on to claim that the Collegium system provides grounds for favouritism and bias. Justice Pandey lamented that judges are recommended by the Collegium on the basis of being someone’s favourite. “Coming from a judge’s family is the only guarantee that you will become one too,” Pandey wrote.

Pandey said that the Collegium system was fraught with problems. In his letter, he alleged that selection of high court and Supreme Court judges was being done behind closed doors over a cup of tea. “The opaqueness of the process is taken care of and the names of future judges are made public only after the entire process is completed,” he said.

Pandey said that this secrecy violated the principles of transparency.

Justice Pandey backed the Central government’s initiative to create a National Judicial Service Commission (NJAC), which has given hopes of transparency in the appointment of judges. But, the NJAC was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2015.

He said that he had worked had cleared competitive examinations to become a judge. He urged the PM to institute a system where even a person from a humble background could become the Chief Justice of India through their hard work and determination.

The Collegium system for appointment of judges started with the First Judges case and was further consolidated in the Second Judges case in 1993. In the last few years, a number of former judges and political leaders have questioned the transparency of the system. Justice Kurian Joseph, one of the four judges who struck down the NJAC Act, has also referred to the process as opaque.