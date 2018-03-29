In letter to CJI Dipak Misra, Justice Chelameswar seeks full court dicsussion on government interference in judicial appointments

CJI Misra has yet not replied to Justice Chelameswar’s letter.

In a move which may put more pressure on Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Justice Jasti Chelameswar, the most senior judge of the Supreme Court, has wrritten a letter seeking a full court on the judicial side to discuss the matter of government interference in appointment of judges to high courts. However, CJI Misra has yet not replied to Justice Chelameswar’s letter. The five-page letter to the CJI signed on March 21 has also been copied to 22 other judges of the apex court. This comes even as Congres has started garnering signatures to bring Impeachment motion in Parliament.

Notably, apart from Justice Chelameswar, Justices Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph had held the much-debated press conference on January 12 claiming that CJI had taken no action on issues raised in their letter to him. The March 21 letter was also sent to 22 judges. Reports say this was done to blunt the criticism from a few senior judges that four judges did not take them to confidence.

The letter, however, states that the government has taken a selective approach while accepting recommendations of the Supreme Court Collegium for the appointment of judges to high courts. However, the letter did not mention any name. CJI usually convenes a full court meeting of the top Court when a matter of public importance relating to the administration of the judiciary comes up.

Justice Chelameswar’s letter to CJI Misra came in response to a letter earlier this month by the Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, highlighting that the Law Ministry was writing directly to him. This had stalled the elevation of a district and sessions judge, P Krishna Bhat, to the High Court despite a reiteration by the Supreme Court Collegium.

Bhat’s name was first recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium in August 2016. After the then Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court called the allegations made by the Principal Civil Judge against Bhat “incorrect and concocted”, the Supreme Court Collegium had reiterated his name to the Law Ministry in April 2017.