In Kerala to meet flood victims, Rahul Gandhi delays his chopper by 30 minutes to allow air ambulance to fly first; watch video

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday set an example for others when he delayed his helicopter by 30 minutes to allow an air ambulance to fly first. Rahul who is on a two-day visit to flood-hit Kerala was to fly from from Chengannur to Alappuzha. As soon as he boarded the chopper at the helipad made inside the Chenganur Christian College, he noticed an air ambulance parked a few meters away. Upon enquiring from his SPG officials about the chopper, Rahul was told that it was waiting for clearance to fly an elderly patient with the cardiac problem from a relief camp to Alappuzha Medical College.

When the Congress president learnt that the ambulance was made to wait only to allow his chopper to fly first, he deboarded the helicopter and asked the officials to allow the elderly person to fly first. Rahul also went to the chopper to know about the health condition of the patient.

After Rahul’s intervention, the officials allowed the air ambulance to take off first. Rahul had to wait for around 30 minutes before a clearance was given to his chopper to fly.

Watch video:

“Rahul asked the SPG personnel to allow the air-ambulance to take off first and waited for 30 minutes to pave way for the air ambulance to fly first,” Congress leader PC Vishunath said.

Senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor welcomed Rahul’s step to let an air ambulance to fly first and said the party chief exemplified how a leader should be.

“Well done Rahul Gandhi — deferred his own helicopter flight so that an air ambulance could transport an elderly heart-patient to hospital. #NetaHoToAisa” he tweeted.

Well done @RahulGandhi — deferred his own helicopter flight so that an air ambulance could transport an elderly heart-patient to hospital. #NetaHoToAisa https://t.co/Ei1TGyqoux — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 28, 2018

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Kerala on a two-day visit on Tuesday. Yesterday, he had visited a relief camp near Kochi and assured all possible help to restore normalcy in the southern states. According to government data, the deadliest flood in the last 100 years in Kerala has claimed over 450 human lives.