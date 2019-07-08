In Karnataka, BJP preparing to form alternative govt but ‘will not rush’

H D Kumaraswamy



With the fragile Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka poised on the brink after the resignation of 13 legislators, the BJP is prepared to form an alternative government, party sources told The Indian Express.

The BJP leadership is awaiting the decision of the Assembly Speaker on accepting the resignation of the 13 legislators — 10 from the Congress and three from the JD(S) — after which the party is expected to make a formal move on forming the government, they said.

“We, in the BJP, are prepared for any eventuality. But we don’t want to rush, we want to watch things closely. We are waiting for the decisions of the Speaker and then the Governor,” BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao told The Indian Express. “Let things become clear, let there be no ambiguity,” he said.

The resignations of the MLAs are yet to be formally accepted by Speaker Ramesh Kumar, who is away from Bengaluru and is expected to return only Tuesday.

In Delhi, the BJP leadership maintained that the party, which is the single-largest in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly with 105 MLAs, is not responsible for the political crisis in the state.

“It’s the Congress leaders’ foolishness that they blame the BJP for the current crisis. Ramalinga Reddy, one of the MLAs who resigned, is a senior party leader and a former Home Minister. Even Ramesh Jarkiholi is a multi-term legislator. If they have resigned from the party, it cannot be because of the BJP,” Rao said.

“It’s the failure of the Congress leadership, its move to go for an opportunistic alliance, and the internal crisis that have led to this situation. Instead of correcting the mistakes, the Congress leaders are now blaming the BJP,” Rao said.

According to the senior BJP leader, the fate of the current government is certain. “This government is going to fall, for sure. But we don’t want to rush to take other steps,” he said.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi blamed the “power struggle” between Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah and current CM and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy for the crisis.

“All this is happening because the Congress has become leaderless and rather than blaming others, they should settle their house first. There is complete anarchy (in Congress)… (and its Karnataka unit) is functioning like an independent entity as central leadership has no say in the state unit,” Joshi, the former BJP in-charge of Karnataka, was quoted as saying by PTI.

According to BJP leaders, the party has several options. “The atmosphere is conducive for the BJP. As senior leaders are out against the Congress, which is already in an existential crisis, no one can blame the BJP for the current crisis. The party can either form an alternate government or go for elections. An election this time will be advantageous for the BJP,” said a party leader from Karnataka.